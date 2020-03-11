Robert A. Wychulis Sells 16,071 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.