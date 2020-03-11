Robert F. Savage, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Stock

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNR opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $514.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,079 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after acquiring an additional 543,225 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 333,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

