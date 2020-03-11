Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Trading Down 10% Following Analyst Downgrade

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s stock price traded down 10% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $92.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.41, 2,899,647 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,286,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

