Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 470

BP (LON:BP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.72 ($7.63).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 318.20 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 484.12. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

