Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Position Decreased by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,526 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 167,834 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 6.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.46% of SEA worth $60,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in SEA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 171,180 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,705 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 406,305 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in SEA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

SE stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. SEA’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

