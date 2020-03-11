Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

WTTR opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 2.41.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

