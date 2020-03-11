Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SELB stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

A number of research firms have commented on SELB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

