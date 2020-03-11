Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.11 ($2.22).

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.81) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.22).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

