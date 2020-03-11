SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.58 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

