SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

