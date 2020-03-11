Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

