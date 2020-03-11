Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SNSS stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

