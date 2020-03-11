SunTrust Banks Weighs in on GreenSky Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GSKY opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.