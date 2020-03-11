SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,451,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,094 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

