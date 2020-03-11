SVB Leerink Comments on Arcus Biosciences Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.28) for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of RCUS opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.61.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

