Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Synacor has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Synacor by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 920,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synacor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synacor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synacor by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

