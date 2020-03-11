Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBX. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

