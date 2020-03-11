Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,446,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Target by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after buying an additional 1,114,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

