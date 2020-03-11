Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $4.45 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.14%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

