Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.56. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

