Thomas E. Long Acquires 9,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00.

NYSE ET opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

