Thomas (Tom) O’Leary Purchases 46,579 Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary acquired 46,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.26 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,742.54 ($272,867.05).

ILU opened at A$7.87 ($5.58) on Wednesday. Iluka Resources Limited has a one year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a one year high of A$11.19 ($7.94). The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.85.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

