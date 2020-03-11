Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on TF. TD Securities raised their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.30 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

TF opened at C$9.19 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$8.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81. The firm has a market cap of $754.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 50.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

