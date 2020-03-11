Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TRCH opened at $0.52 on Friday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.