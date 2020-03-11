TransAlta Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -16.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$11.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.47%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

