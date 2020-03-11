Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and WPX Energy (OTCMKTS:WPX) Critical Survey

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and WPX Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.29 billion 0.79 $256.00 million $0.33 13.15

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy 11.17% 3.09% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triangle Petroleum and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 3 19 0 2.86

WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $15.70, suggesting a potential upside of 261.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of WPX Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

