Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,496 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.71% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUFN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

TUFN opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $327.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUFN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

