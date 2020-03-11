Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,387 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 6.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $57,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

