Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $11.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.78.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

