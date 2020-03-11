UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of UMH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a PE ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,345 shares of company stock valued at $269,975. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.