United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

