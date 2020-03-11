UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.