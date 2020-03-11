Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the quarter. Upwork comprises about 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Upwork worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Upwork by 408.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.18 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Upwork Inc has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Layton bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 141,734 shares worth $1,345,623. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.