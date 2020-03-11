ValuEngine Downgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Sell

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

