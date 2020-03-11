Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

VIG opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

