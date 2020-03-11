VBI Vaccines Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VBI Vaccines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.07. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

