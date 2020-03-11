VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.75. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

