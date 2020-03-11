Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VVI. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Viad stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Viad has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $873.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viad by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Viad by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viad by 81.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.