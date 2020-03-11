Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,335 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.93% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $45,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of WASH opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $709.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

