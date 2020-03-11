William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$51.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$44.48 and a 12-month high of C$62.87.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

