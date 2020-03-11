William Blair Weighs in on Docusign Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docusign in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Docusign’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCU. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $92.55.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $801,403.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,682 shares of company stock worth $116,660,625. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

