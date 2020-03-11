Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $150.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.42. Workday has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.