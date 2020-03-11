WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

