X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

