Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YMAB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $522,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.