Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.97. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yext will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,797,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,131,529.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,200 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Yext by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.