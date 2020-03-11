Young Kwon Sells 7,356 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

