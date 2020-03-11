Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE SRLP opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $999.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.54 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 242.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 895.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

