Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

