Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $909.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. Unitil has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

